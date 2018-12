Inquisitive eyes for the first time this week were able to look inside the Theatre Box, an ornate theater, dining and entertainment complex at the corner of 5th Avenue and G Street in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

The 73,000 square-foot entertainment complex brings the glamour of Hollywood's famed TCL Chinese Theatre to San Diego with a dine-in cinema, a sweet treat eatery concept from the Sugar Factory and an indulgent nightclub

Take a look inside.