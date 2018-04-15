OB's Mega Antique Mall is closing its doors for good and a Target Express is moving in. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez talks to customers who are sad to see it go. (Published Saturday, April 14, 2018)

Ocean Beach’s mega-antique mall, which is a bit of an antique itself, closed its doors Sunday to make way for a Target Express.

The mall has been a fixture of Newport Avenue for several decades, and the news that a Target would be moving in sparked anti-corporation protest in the beach community last year.

"It is sad to see it go,” said shopper Jake Zamzow the day before the mall closed its doors. “I don't think a lot of people want a Target to come in, but I understand the owner's need to retire and not a lot of people have a lot of money to shell out and turn it into anything else.”

Shoppers crowded the antique store to take advantage of discounts and grab those last minute treasures one last time.

“I have not seen this many people in there ever since I have been coming to this store,” Zamzow said. “I guess that's good. Go out with a bang!”

The landscape of Newport Avenue and Ocean Beach may be changing with the times, but the appreciation for the “good old days” still remains.

“It was a great place to grab a cup of coffee, walk around and reminisce, pretend like you are in grandma's house,” shopper Marissa Boatin said.

It's not clear when the Target Express will move in.

"There's a lot of folks that wander in here for memories," Anne Brooks who worked at the mall told NBC 7. "There's never going to be another one like it."