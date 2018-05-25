Longtime NBC 7 News Anchor Cathy Clark Dies

NBC 7 remembers longtime NBC 7 news anchor and reporter Cathy Clark, who lost her battle with cancer.

Cathy Clark, longtime NBC 7 San Diego news anchor and reporter, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Clark carved out a reputation as a sharp, aggressive journalist who was comfortable working any story during her time in the San Diego news scene. She was recognized with numerous awards.

Clark previously reported for KFMB, wrote for the San Diego Evening Tribune, then returned to television news with KUSI News before co-founding a TV and video production company.

She was the past president of the local chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Scientists.

NBC 7 remembers Clark as a treasured journalist with a sense of humor.



