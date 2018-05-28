Travelers encountered long security lines at San Diego International Airport (SAN) on Memorial Day and shared their frustration on social media.

Video shot by a traveler at the airport's Terminal 1 showed a line extending past the security rope and through the terminal.

"I hope you hold the flights in San Diego for a bit. TSA lines are unreal," Twitter user George Myers said.

Myers said the line was only affecting those traveling with Alaska, Frontier and Southwest airlines -- airlines that fly out of Terminal 1.

One user said that the terminal was only using one security line.

"Apparently San Diego airport doesn’t bother with staff on holiday weekend and security is a disaster," Jason Barbacovi said on Twitter.

NBC 7 has reached out to the San Diego International Airport for comment but has not yet heard back.

A spokesperson for SAN said on Friday the Memorial Day weekend typically kicks off a busy summer travel season at the airport.

They suggested travelers arrive early -- at least an hour-and-a-half early for domestic flights and two hours early for international flights.

About 8 million travelers were expected to pass through SAN during the summer season, the spokesperson said.



