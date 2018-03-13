Logic Announces San Diego Show

San Diego, your day just got more logical: Chart-topping rapper Logic brings his just-announced "Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour" through Chula Vista's Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 24.

Tickets for the San Diego show (featuring openers NF and Kyle) go on sale to the general public via ticket outlets on Friday, March 16, at noon PST (here's the Live Nation link). There will also be various presales available for Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and Citi members set to go on sale on March 14-15. Contact your presale partner of choice for more info.

The March 13 tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of "Bobby Tarantino II," the multi-Grammy-nominee's most recent mixtape. That album (which got officially announced on March 7 by none other than "Rick & Morty" in a short animated video) is set to debut atop the Billboard 200 albums chart.

That follows a whirlwind of the last couple years for the rapper, born Sir Robert Bryson "Bobby" Hall II. His 2014 debut studio album, "Under Pressure," hit No. 4 on the Billboard charts, and last year's "Everybody" album debuted at No. 1. That record spawned his first international top 10 single, "1-800-273-8255," a song about suicide prevention featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. That single has since gone more than four-times platinum and earned two Grammy Award nominations. Earlier this year, he appeared on another smash hit, "Everyday," by EDM/producer Marshmello.

Bottom line: Logic's definitely on a roll, and he's heading this way. Don't miss out.

Logic's 2018 Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour Dates