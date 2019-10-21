Son Accused of Logan Heights Arson Has Criminal Record

An undated photo given to NBC 7 by relatives of the family.

The man accused of killing three family members by burning down his family’s Logan Heights home was on probation at the time of the alleged arson and murders, court records confirm.

Wilber Romero, 26, is charged with murder, attempted murder and arson in the Oct. 13 deaths of his mother, father and sister, police said.

Court records confirm Romero was sentenced to 129 days custody, three years probation and an $800 fine in November 2018. A judge also ordered Romero not to own or possess any firearms, following his plea bargain on those 2018 charges.

According to the court records, prosecutors had charged Romero with assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and interfering with a law enforcement officer related to a September 2018 incident.

Romero pleaded guilty to the interference charge after prosecutors agreed to drop the other two criminal allegations.

Romero is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the murder and arson charges Tuesday, October 22.