An elementary school in Rancho Penasquitos was placed on "secure campus" mode Tuesday due to nearby police activity, authorities confirmed.

Rolling Hills Elementary School – located at 15255 Penasquitos Dr. – was secured at 9 a.m. due to police activity along Avenida Montuosa, a street just south of the school.

San Diego Police Department Officer Billy Hernandez confirmed officers were searching for a suspect with a felony warrant in the area surrounding the school.

As of 9:40 a.m., he said officers were searching along Avenida Montuosa and the 113000 block of Del Diablo Way.

Hernandez did not have further information regarding the type of felony warrant for which the suspect was wanted.

Both Hernandez and Rolling Hills Elementary School officials confirmed the school was placed on secure campus.

Secure campus is different than a lockdown; local schools use this precautionary measure when there is police action in the surrounding community. All classroom and office doors are locked and students and faculty must remain inside, but instruction can continue.

The incident came just two days into the second week of classes for the 2019-2020 school year for the school in the Poway Unified School District. School had started, as usual, at 8:10 a.m. sharp. Rolling Hills Elementary serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

No other information was available.

