A San Diego neighborhood group that supports new rules on vacation rentals is crying foul over a signature-gathering effort that would force the San Diego City Council to reconsider its decision to adopt the new rules.

The signature-gathering effort has been organized by the vacation rental industry and is seeking a referendum that would force the council to either change their minds or put the issue on the 2020 ballot.

The new rules limit vacation rentals to primary residences for six months out of the year.

Members of Save San Diego Neighborhoods say signature gatherers are using deceptive tactics to lure local residents into signing their petitions. They blasted the vacation rental industry for the tactics.

“They’re encouraging these signature gatherers to lie to the public essentially and to tell falsehoods about the purpose of the initiative they’re signing,” said Matt Valenti.

But a spokesperson for the vacation rental industry said it’s nothing more than a desperate last-minute attempt by the ‘hotel funded opposition to derail signature gathering.”

“I am suggesting they are not using deceptive tactics, but at the same time, if there’s ever hard evidence that they are, we’ll most certainly take a look at that and train and react accordingly, said Joshua Mechanic with Share San Diego.

Mechanic says San Diego voters want a reasonable police on vacation rentals and not, what he considers, a de-facto ban.

“Anyone signing can ask to see the documentation behind what they’re signing and educate themselves on all the matters at hand,” said Mechanic.

But that didn’t deter council members Barbara Bry and Lorie Zapf from criticizing signature collectors.

“Lies, deception, deceit, they have no place in our democracy,” said Zapf.

She had a direct message for San Diegans.

“Voters, residents, please be aware and do not sign the petition if you want to continue to protect the neighborhoods and property owners from the hell of seeing their neighborhoods being taken over by mini hotels,” said Zapf.

It’s against state law for signature gatherers to knowingly make a false statement to obtain a signature for an initiative, referendum or recall petition.