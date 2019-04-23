Locals Concerned About Travel Plans After Sri Lanka Bombings

NBC 7's Danielle Radin talks to a Carmel Valley woman going to Sri Lanka just weeks after the deadly terrorist attacks. (Published 2 hours ago)

After terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka that killed hundreds of people on Easter, San Diego travelers are nervous about their plans to travel to the country in Asia due to safety concerns.

"My husband has family in Sri Lanka," said Gina Peiris of Carmel Valley. "He's from Sri Lanka and lived there for seven years."

The couple has had plans for months to travel to Sri Lanka in May to see family there.

But tragedy struck on Sunday. The Easter bombings killed 321 people and left more than 500 injured. Intelligence agencies say a radical Muslim group is to blame for the bloodshed.

"It's heartbreaking," said Peiris. "We called his family. They said they were fine. But we were concerned that we wouldn't be able to go on the trip because it's unsafe."

The suicide bombings struck three churches and three luxury hotels Sunday in the island nation's deadliest violence in a decade.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that at least four Americans were among the dead and several others were seriously wounded.

Peiris said she and her husband will still fly to Sri Lanka next month, but they are taking extra precautions.

"We've been doing our own research on the travel website that the government has," added Peiris. "They have travel tips there."

International intelligence agencies had warned that the little-known group, National Thowfeek Jamaath, was planning attacks, but word apparently didn't reach the Sri Lankan prime minister's office until after the massacre.