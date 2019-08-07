Local and Federal Authorities Respond to Reported Stolen Car in Escondido

A stolen car investigation prompted a heavy law enforcement response from both local and federal agencies in Escondido late Tuesday.

Escondido police said they were requested to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection locate a possible stolen vehicle which was heading eastbound on state Route 78.

At about 11 p.m., the car was stopped at the 7-Eleven at Lincoln Avenue and North Broadway in Escondido.

Officers searched the black sedan and pulled out what appeared to be drug paraphernalia from the car.

An employee inside the convenience store told NBC 7 officers said they were "looking for someone" and searched the restrooms inside the store and the parking lot outside the store for at least an hour.

It did not appear anyone or anything was found, according to the employee.

It is still unclear who officers were looking for or if anyone was arrested.

No other information was available.

