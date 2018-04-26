Meeting Between Korean Leaders Sparks Hope in Watch Party Viewers

Korean Americans living in San Diego convened in Kearny Mesa Thursday to watch television coverage of the historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Un and Jae-in greeted each other in South Korea after Un stepped over the world’s most heavily guarded border. He then invited Jae-in to cross back over with him and take a breath in North Korea.

Jae-in obliged and the two leaders crossed together into the South once again and headed to their closed-door talk.

It was the first time a North Korean leader has stepped foot in the Demilitarized Zone since 1953 when the Korean War ended and ended more than a decade of silence between the neighboring nations.

The scene left some local Koreans hopeful for peace in the future.

“Little nervous, a bit excited,” Susan Koga said. “I know it is not going to happen overnight, but for the long term we all hope peace.”

Koga has been living in the U.S. since the 70's and said the meeting was important, especially with another meeting between Un and President Donald Trump supposed to happen soon. She was confident President Trump could help further the peace.

“I believe we are giving [North Korea] a cushion to make these things happen,” she said. “There is going to be a lot of influence by President Trump.

The White House said in a statement that it is "hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula. ... (and) looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks."



