Local Victims of Las Vegas Shooting May Qualify for Services

Local victims of one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history may qualify for services and resources, including financial help to cover expenses related to loss and recovery, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Several San Deigans were among the 58 people killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire at a concert in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Oct. 1.

The victims include Tina Frost, George Sanchez, Jennifer Irvine, Zack Mesker, Jeffrey Koishor, Fred Rowbotham, Elizabeth Carvalho, Briana Waris, and Michelle Kenbeek.

Irvine, a Family Law and Criminal Defense attorney, did not survive the shooting.

In response to the shooting, the DA's office sent two victim advocates to Las Vegas to assist family members, crisis intervention, needs assessment and help filing Victim Compensation Program applications.

According to the DA's office, many San Diego victims affected by the tragedy may not know they qualify to receive help from the State of California.

"Words cannot adequately express the pain left in the wake of the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas that caused the senseless loss of innocent lives and the injury of hundreds more," said District Attorney Summer Stephan. "As a community, we need to do everything we can to help victims of this tragic event, and our team is actively reaching out to identified victims and are standing by to help any additional victims learn about the services and financial support that may be available to them. Our office is here to serve you."

To learn more about the program or for help, call the DA's Office Victim Services Divison at (619)531-4041.