Local Students Design Cool Shades to Raise Money For School Art Programs

Hundreds of 4th and 5th grade students all over San Diego competed for a chance for their sunglasses designs to be turned into pairs and sold for a good cause.

The company Knockaround hosted the contest, with 100% of proceeds from sales of the shades going to ArtReach, which helps bring art programs to underfunded K-12 schools.

This is the sixth year the competition has been happening, over $60,000 has been raised by Knockaround for ArtReach.

This year alone, the sunglasses have raised over $20,000.

The three winners chosen were: Galaxy Premiums, based on the colors of our solar system, by Amaya from Fulton Elemntary School, Mr. Butter, based on pancakes, by Brayden of Perry Elementary School and Croc in the Swamp, based on crocodiles, by Danielle of Perry Elementary School.

"I designed mine like the galaxy because it's colorful," said 10-year-old Amaya Parker, one of the winners. "It has most of my favorite colors in it."

Knockaround CEO, Adam Moyer said he wanted to donate the money to art programs because they seem to be the first to be cut in the curriculum most of the time.

"It was a bummer because art was always my favorite in school growing up," said Moyer. "I wanted to do whatever I could to bring more art into schools."

It's a sentiment that Amaya appreciates very much.

"I want to be an artist when I grow up," she said. "Because artists get to show off their work and help people draw."

If you would like to purchase a pair of sunglasses, they are $30 each and can be found here.



