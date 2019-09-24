House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump centering on whether the president abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government during his reelection campaign.

Revelations that President Trump may have abused the power of the presidency by demanding Ukraine’s new president investigate a top 2020 Democratic presidential rival, and held up military aid as part of the effort, has supercharged Democratic momentum to impeach him.

Pelosi's Full Statement Announcing Impeachment Inquiry Against Donald Trump

San Diego-based congressmembers quickly voiced their opinions toward the formal allegations.

Congresswoman Susan Davis of California's 53rd district, who will not be running for re-election in 2020, announced her support for the impeachment inquiry.

“President Trump’s actions surrounding Ukraine epitomize his disregard for checks and balances as well as normal practices and protocols. It adds to a growing list of illegal acts and abuse of power showing that this President does not have either the capacity or the interest to follow the rule of law,” Davis said in a press release.

San Diego County’s only Republican congressman Duncan Hunter from the 50th District said, “This effort is a weak attempt to score political points, nothing more.”

The six-term congressman and retired US Marine is a close ally of President Trump. Hunter is also accused of spending more than $200,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.

“Democrats have been searching and investigating and pontificating impeachment since the day President Trump was elected, not based on any evidence or facts, but based purely on an ongoing, dogmatic desire to stifle this President and his agenda in any way possible,” Hunter added.

Congressman Mike Levin of the 49th District, which includes Oceanside, Carlsbad and Encinitas, wrote, “I called for an impeachment inquiry months ago, and now I believe more than ever that the House must formally launch impeachment proceedings against the President.”

If the whistleblower allegations are confirmed, the President has undermined the rule of law and our national security, and he must be held to account. — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) September 24, 2019

Congressman Juan Vargas of the 51st District, which includes all of Imperial County and San Diego’s southern-most cities, tweeted his support.

I strongly agree with @SpeakerPelosi - No one is above the law. The President’s attempts to obstruct justice and disrupt our democracy have left Congress with no other option than to pursue #impeachment. https://t.co/L9dViSYUdx — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) September 24, 2019

“Today marks a positive step toward holding President Trump accountable for his abuses of power,” Vargas added.

Congressman Scott Peters of the 52nd District has not yet released a statement, but he tweeted a string of statements in June.

"And now we are assigned another solemn task by the Constitution and by current events. We need to begin impeachment hearings," Peters wrote in one tweet.

