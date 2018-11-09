Local Navy Veteran Receives Bronze Star on USS Midway

The Bronze Star is the fourth-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces. (Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018)

U.S. Navy Veteran, Daniel "Doc" Jacobs, of Scripps Ranch, was awarded the Bronze Star Medal of Valor for his service on USS Midway Friday.

Representative Scott Peters presented the honor to Jacobs in front of his friends, family and other Midway visitors.

"It was unreal," Jacobs said of receiving the award on Friday. "Being here on the Midway with the beautiful San Diego sun and the breeze, it felt like something out of a Steven Spielberg movie."

Jacobs served during the Iraq war and had to have his left leg amputated after an explosive device destroyed his vehicle. Most of the fingers on his left hand were also blown off.

Despite being gravely injured, he refused treatment at a hospital and helped other wounded servicemembers.

The award was years in the making after an administrative error delayed the process for Jacobs to receive it.

"I would like to thank Representative Peters for all his help during that time," said Jacobs. "It was tedious but it was worth it."

The Bronze Star is awarded to servicemembers for heroism against an enemy of the United States.

It is the fourth-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces.