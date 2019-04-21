Local Group Helping Immigrants Fight Back Against Robocalls

A local group is helping people who aren’t fluent in English fight back against Robo callers and scams.

The National Asian American coalition is stepping in to help people who are not fluent in English-- and who may not understand that many of the robocalls are actually scams.

Unfortunately, recent immigrants are often targets of these scams. The Federal Communications Commission said a recent fraud involved callers who posed as Chinese consulate employees to try to steal money and personal information.

Sonia Gupta, who moved to San Diego from Dubai nine months ago, recently started her new business in alternative healing, but soon began receiving robocalls every day.

“I look at the phone ringing and I'm literally scared. My frustration is that I just don't know if I'm losing on clients because of these calls,” said Gupta .

Gupta also said she had never even heard of robocalls until a few months ago.

The FCC recently released a handout which provides tips on how to respond to unwanted calls. In the next few months, The National Asian American Coalition plans to open a kiosk in front of Asian grocery stores in National City and in Chula Vista. The kiosks will be staffed by volunteers and will have FCC tip cards in five different languages.

“I feel this is very valuable for someone like me who has recently migrated to the U.S, this should be at every airport,“ said Gupta .