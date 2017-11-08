Colina Del Sol Grocery Store Robbed at Gunpoint

A grocery store was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego.

At approximately 2:59 p.m., a man entered University Market on the 4900 block of University Avenue near Winona Avenue, displayed a gun, and made a demand. The store is next to the Minnehaha Food Market.

The suspect was last seen leaving on foot wearing a grey jacket, accord to the San Diego Police Department.

It is unknown what was stolen from the store.



The suspect is described to be in his 20’s, 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a mustache.

Robbery detectives were on scene and are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact San Diego police.



