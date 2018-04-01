A local flower shop owner driving from San Diego to visit her family in Washington state for spring break was reported missing Saturday, police said.

Penelope Bax, 63, was driving to Bellingham, Washington this week to visit her nephew and his family for Easter but never arrived, her family said.

Bax, who owns the Rancho Santa Fe Flowers and Gifts shop, was due to arrive Friday night or Saturday morning but has been unreachable since Thursday evening, her family said.

She was last seen Tuesday visiting friends in the San Francisco Bay Area, her nephew Nate Biletnikoff said. Bax's last known location was Thursday at the Hirz Bay Campground in the Shasta County, according to her sister, Toni Monaco.

The family had called the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) for a welfare check at the campground around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Shasta County sheriff's Sgt. Caleb McGregor said. The family then called back later that evening to file a missing person's report, he said.

The US Forest Service (USFS) checked the campground but did not find Bax, McGregor said. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office did not have any luck finding her either, he said.

An all-points bulletin has been issued for Bax in California, Oregon and Washington, her family said.

Bax is described as a white woman with blond hair, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She was traveling in a 2017 white Mercedes Sprinter Camper Van, her family said.

Bax was traveling with her dog, a golden retriever named Walter.

Anyone who's seen her or know of Bax's whereabouts was urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff's Department at (530) 245-6540.