Woman Who Received Kidney From Father Hopes to Help Others

A local father and daughter are hoping to help others by sharing the story of how he saved her life in a very unconventional way.

Just a year ago, David Waitley's daughter Sydney was suffering from kidney failure.

But he was a match and donated a kidney to his daughter.

"Even after, I felt a huge difference with feeling healthy and alive, and wanting to get back out there and surf and play sports again," said Sydney.

Sydney was born the smallest of four natural quadruplets at just one pound, 12 ounces. All four girls were born prematurely and had many health concerns at the beginning.

"We had three daughters, one at a time. And then we tried one more time and got four more identical girls," said Waitley.

When Sydney started college out of state, she was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed kidney failure.

Although her sister was also a match, Waitley decided he wanted to donate his kidney to Sydney.

Sydney told NBC 7 Thursday that it's been a very good year of recovery. She feels healthier and stronger every day.

After her surgery, Sydney said she recognized the importance of educating and empowering others on organ donation.

She now volunteers with Women Encouraging Living Donation (WELD).

The organization is holding a 5K fundraising event on Saturday. For more information and to take part, click here.

Sydney is now working on starting a career in healthcare. She told NBC 7 she would love to be an advocate for organ donation.