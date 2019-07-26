Local Councilwoman Calls for Ban on Dockless Scooters

A local councilwoman is calling for a ban on dockless scooters. This comes after thousands of scooters were impounded over Comic-Con weekend.

Councilwoman Barbara Bry said Friday evening that the city has given the scooter companies a chance to operate in the city within our rules. But said that since July 1st there have been plenty of accidents and injuries and clear signs that she says have been "willfully ignoring staging restrictions and geofencing requirements”.

The new regulations that went into effect on July 1 include reduced speed zones in pedestrian areas like the Embarcadero and the food plaza in Little Italy. Riders on beach boardwalks, in Balboa Park and Petco Park, have 8 mph limits. Riders in any of those zones won't be able to park or end their rides there. It also bans users from parking scooters near schools, hospitals, and Petco Park.

Reaction to the moratorium among residents was mixed.

"That's what's really sad a lot of people getting really hurt so I think there does need to be some rules an regulations and a ban I think that might be taking it too far but I understand it," said visitor, Jessica Plogger.

"It's an easy transportation to our place so I'm not anti-them but I wish they just weren't dumped all over the place," said visitor, Joy Harper.

During Comic-Con the city of San Diego impounded approximately 2,500 dockless scooters and bicycles. The city says it impounded the devices because they presented public safety hazards because riders were parking them in areas that blocked sidewalks, walkways, and ramps

After the recent comic-con scooter round-up, Lime told NBC 7 they have employees out trying to pick up as many scooters as they can. They also feature in-app messaging and safety workshops for riders.

NBC 7 reached Barbara Bry for comment but have not heard back.