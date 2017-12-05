A Saved in America official at the Casa Kids Campus.

Some San Diego-based businesses joined forces to secure the Casa Kids Campus in San Marcos, in light of recent child trafficking incidents.

The campus has suffered on-premise security issues that jeopardized the safety of the children living there, according to a representative of the groups.

Nortek Security and Control LLC (NSC) teamed up with Casa de Amparo and Saved in America to donate access control products and safety services to the Casa Kids Campus Project, the representative said.

“With physical access control solutions from NSC, as well as boots-on-the-ground services from Saved in America donated, we have the invaluable peace of mind that our Casa Kids Campus is secure,” said Tamara Fleck-Myers, Executive Director of Casa de Amparo, in a statement.

In order to ensure the children's safety, NSC provided telephone entry systems, automated gate operators, and electronic key fobs, the representative said. In 2012, Casa de Amparo officially opened the Casa Kids Campus to create a safe place for survivors of severe child abuse and neglect.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to know that NSC has a hand in keeping some of San Diego’s children safe," said Mike O’Neal, President of NSC, in a statement.



Saved in America is a non-profit that works to locate missing and runaway children. The organization donated time and services to securely patrol the campus in San Marcos. They will monitor for and resolve any safety risks while keeping watch over children housed there.