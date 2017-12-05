Local Businesses Secure San Marcos Safe House From Child Trafficking - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Local Businesses Secure San Marcos Safe House From Child Trafficking

Locally-based organizations team up to keep survivors of child abuse and neglect safe from human trafficking

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Local Businesses Secure San Marcos Safe House From Child Trafficking
    Saved In America
    A Saved in America official at the Casa Kids Campus.

    Some San Diego-based businesses joined forces to secure the Casa Kids Campus in San Marcos, in light of recent child trafficking incidents.

    The campus has suffered on-premise security issues that jeopardized the safety of the children living there, according to a representative of the groups.

    Nortek Security and Control LLC (NSC) teamed up with Casa de Amparo and Saved in America to donate access control products and safety services to the Casa Kids Campus Project, the representative said.

    “With physical access control solutions from NSC, as well as boots-on-the-ground services from Saved in America donated, we have the invaluable peace of mind that our Casa Kids Campus is secure,” said Tamara Fleck-Myers, Executive Director of Casa de Amparo, in a statement.

    In order to ensure the children's safety, NSC provided telephone entry systems, automated gate operators, and electronic key fobs, the representative said. In 2012, Casa de Amparo officially opened the Casa Kids Campus to create a safe place for survivors of severe child abuse and neglect.

    “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that NSC has a hand in keeping some of San Diego’s children safe," said Mike O’Neal, President of NSC, in a statement.

    Saved in America is a non-profit that works to locate missing and runaway children. The organization donated time and services to securely patrol the campus in San Marcos. They will monitor for and resolve any safety risks while keeping watch over children housed there.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices