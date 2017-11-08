Local Business Owner Feeling the Pinch After New Gas Tax

NBC 7's Consumer Bob speaks with owners of local small businesses to see how the gas hike is affecting them. (Published 6 hours ago)

It's been a shock at the gas pump for many drivers, especially business owners, in San Diego after the California gas taxes went into effect on Nov. 1.

Prices are up as much as 20 cents a gallon at some stations in San Diego.

While some have options to carpool or take public transportation, others are not so lucky.

Those most impacted are people who work out of their vehicles, like Roger Platt.

Platt owns Centurion Pest Control, a small business with just three trucks. But each of those trucks is driven hundreds of miles every week, he told NBC 7.

"I can get about two days out of a tank and then that's it," Platt said.

He added his company provides services across San Diego County.

"It was costing me like, what, 45 bucks for a while. It was wonderful," Platt said. "Now it's getting into the high 60s and it will be in the low 70s I think this week."

The money from the tax hike is supposed to help fix California's deteriorating roads. Something which is a problem, especially in San Diego.

In a study released in 2015, San Diego's roads were ranked the 8th roughest in the nation.

Platt told NBC 7, he doesn't mind spending a bit more if the money will improve road conditions but it does impact his financial situation.

"If you couple that gas tax onto every other tax and fee that we pay, and every increase in those taxes and fees that we pay, it's like a leak in your bank account," he added.

Supporters of the new gas tax claim the average driver will pay $100 to $200 more per year at the pump. But companies that make living on the road will pay much more than that.

Those opposed to the tax claim it will cost an average family between $350 and $700 a year and that taxes could be diverted to other projects other than fixing roads.

"I have to try and conserve what I can so I can make enough profit to stay in business," Platt said.