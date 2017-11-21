Local Business Gear Up for Small Business Saturday

NBC 7's Danielle Radin is taking you around town to check out three local small businesses and the owners that run them. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tuesday marks National Entrepreneurs Day and this weekend is Small Business Saturday. In honor of both, we're spotlighting three local small businesses around San Diego County.

First up is Cory's Closet on Avocado Blvd. in La Mesa.

"We've been here since 1995," said Jodi Valdez, owner of Cory's Closet. "We chose La Mesa because it's just an easy, central area for people to come."

The children's clothing and toy store has resale and new items. There is also a play area for children to enjoy while their parents are shopping.

Valdez took over the business from her mother. Her daughter also works in the store. She hopes the teen will take over the business one day.

"We do a lot of charity work," said Valdez. "We are currently running our 'Socks in a Box.' We are donating to hurricane victims. We've collected over 150 pairs of socks so far."

Next, there's Nomad Donuts on University Ave. in North Park.

The donut shop has unique flavors and a cult following online, with nearly 23,000 Instagram fans.

"The neighborhood has been really supportive of us," said Brad Keiller, owner of Nomad Donuts. "The Instagram thing is about the donuts. They're really pretty and people like to share them."

The North Park location has been around since August.

Our final stop is Farmers Outlet on Friars Road in Grantville. It's a small grocery store with fresh local produce.

"We have been here since 1983, we opened 35 years," said Ghassem Salehian, owner of Farmers Outlet.

The store competes with grocery giants in the area like Walmart and Sprouts Market.

"We don't do any advertising," said Salehian. "Just word of mouth. We try to treat our customers well. That's why they keep coming back."

What is your favorite San Diego small business?