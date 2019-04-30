Artists with San Diego Ties Nominated for 2019 Tony Awards

Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, and James Harkness starring in California-born "Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations" after their first Broadway preview performance at The Imperial Theatre on Feb. 28, 2019, in New York City.

Several artists with strong ties to San Diego have been nominated for Tony Awards this year.

However, no San Diego-bred musicals or plays were nominated for the Tony Nominations this year, an unusual occurrence for this theater town.

In the past, La Jolla Playhouse-born "Come From Away" and "SUMMER" were two of many shows nominated for the Tony Awards.

Several artists working behind the Tony-nominated plays and musicals this season have been nominated.

Most notably, the former La Jolla Playhouse artistic director Des McAnuff and Old Globe and San Diego Junior Theatre alum Casey Nicholaw were nominated for their direction of "Ain't Too Proud" and "The Prom," respectively.

McAnuff, a six-time Tony nominee, is best known for his work directing the Playhouse-born "Jersey Boys" and taking it to Broadway.

Nicholaw has been nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including the mega-hit "The Book of Mormon."

Robert Brill, a UC San Diego Theatre alumnus with experience working at La Jolla Playhouse, was nominated for his work as a scenic designer for the Berkely, California-born "Ain't Too Proud" alongside Peter Nigrini. Brill spoke to NBC 7 San Diego last year to explain what exactly scenic design means.

The musical, which follows the life of The Temptations, received a dozen nominations, including for Best Musical. The piece received the second largest amount of nominations. San Diego audiences may have seen the musical when it stopped in Los Angeles last fall.

The mythical "Hadestown," which tells the story of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone, also earned former Old Globe associate artist Patrick Page his first-ever Tony Award nomination.

"Hadestown" earned a combined 14 nominations, the most of any show this season.

