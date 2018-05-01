Live Wires Spark in Street After Car Takes Down Power Pole

SDG&E said power in the area would be shut off for about four hours as crews fix the pole. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Commuters are being asked to avoid the intersection of Division Street and Highland Avenue in National City where live electrical wires attached to a downed power pole are sparking in the street.

National City police said a westbound driver lost control on Division Street and crashed into the pole at around 9 p.m. NCPD officers were blocking off traffic in the area.

Neighbors say they heard explosive sounds.

"We're a little rattled because we don't know if all the poles are going to fall down or what's happening. Are we going to get our electricity shut down? We're not hearing anything," nearby resident Carlos Gonzalez said.

SDG&E later said that power in the area was not shut off, but police said the intersection would be blocked for four hours as crews repaired the damage.