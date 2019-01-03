Live Wires Create Hazard After SUV Crashes Into Power Box in Poway

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes explains why it took so long for firefighters and tow truck crews to clean up the scene. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Two people were hospitalized Thursday night after the SUV they were in hit another vehicle and then crashed into a power box causing live electrical wires to spark on Poway streets.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Community Road and Olive Meadow Drive.

Firefighters had to wait for San Diego Gas and Electric crews to get to the scene and corral the live wires that laid under the SUV.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies say one of the cars was driving southbound on Community Drive and the other was turning onto Olive Meadow when they collided.

"I was in the kitchen and doing my business when all of a sudden I heard this big, huge noise, like a big thud,” said Emily Coladonato who lives near the crash scene.

Coladonato said she has to be careful when turning on the streets because there aren't any stop lights.

Both drivers were able to exit their vehicles following the crash, according to deputies. They‘re both being treated for non-life threatening injuries and are being interviewed by investigators.

Deputies said a few street lights were out in the area due to the crash.

No other information was available.

