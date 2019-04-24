Live Nation Offers $20 Tickets for 'National Concert Week'

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 29: Jennifer Lopez performs during the finale of her residency, "JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Who's busy making summer plans -- and wants to save some money while they're at it? To celebrate its fifth annual "National Concert Week," ticketing behemoth Live Nation is discounting individual tickets to 2,000-plus shows across the country to $20 each.

Beginning Wednesday, May 1, at 9 a.m. PST and running through Tuesday, May 7, at 11:59 p.m., hopeful concertgoers will be able to purchase $20 all-in tickets -- which means no additional fees -- for dozens of big local shows while supplies last. Go here for more information as its announced.

That means that some of the most in-demand stops at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, SDSU’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, Viejas Arena and Pechanga Arena will have their individual ticket prices slashed to just one Andrew Jackson-adorned bill.

T-Mobile is also getting in on the action by giving its customers front-of-the-line, one-day-only access during its "T-Mobile Tuesdays" presale beginning Tuesday, April 30 at 2 a.m. PST until Wednesday, May 1, at 1:59 a.m. PST. If you're a T-Mobile patron, visit their website for details.

With shows running the gamut from rock, pop and metal to hip-hop, Latin, country and more, it looks like there'll be something for everyone. Not a bad way to kick off those summer plans. Visit LiveNation.com for more information, a full lineup of shows, and tickets when they're available.

San Diego shows featured in Live Nation's $20 all-in ticket offer

May 23: New Kids on the Block at Viejas Arena

New Kids on the Block at Viejas Arena May 24: Wisin y Yandel at Viejas Arena

Wisin y Yandel at Viejas Arena May 31: KIDZ BOP at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

KIDZ BOP at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre June 1: Brad Paisley at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Brad Paisley at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre June 8: Enanitos Verdes & Hombre G at Viejas Arena

Enanitos Verdes & Hombre G at Viejas Arena June 10: Jennifer Lopez at Pechanga Arena

Jennifer Lopez at Pechanga Arena June 14: Goo Goo Dolls, Train at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Goo Goo Dolls, Train at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre June 21: Hootie & the Blowfish at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Hootie & the Blowfish at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre June 23: Santana at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Santana at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre June 26: Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon at Park at the Park

Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon at Park at the Park July 10: Jon Bellion at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Jon Bellion at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre July 20: Beck, Cage the Elephant at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Beck, Cage the Elephant at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre July 26: Disrupt Festival ft. the Used, Thrice, Circa Survive at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Disrupt Festival ft. the Used, Thrice, Circa Survive at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 1: Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 2: Rascal Flatts at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Rascal Flatts at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 8: Prettymuch at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Prettymuch at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Aug. 9: Chris Young at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Chris Young at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 10: Wiz Khalifa at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wiz Khalifa at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 11: Dirty Heads, 311 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Dirty Heads, 311 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 27: Heart at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Heart at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 28: Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Sept. 2: Korn, Alice in Chains at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Korn, Alice in Chains at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Sept. 19: Zac Brown Band at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Zac Brown Band at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Sept. 20: Florida Georgia Line at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Florida Georgia Line at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Oct. 2: Peter Frampton at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Peter Frampton at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Oct. 3: Vampire Weekend at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Vampire Weekend at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Oct. 29: Sara Bareilles at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sara Bareilles at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Nov. 10: Gloria Trevi at Viejas Arena

Gloria Trevi at Viejas Arena Nov. 17: The Black Keys at Pechanga Arena

The Black Keys at Pechanga Arena Nov. 24: The Chainsmokers at Viejas Arena

(Full disclosure: Live Nation is a SoundDiego sponsor -- Ed.)