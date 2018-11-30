Live Nation Announces Lawn Pass for 2019 Concert Season

The Live Nation Lawn Pass allows unlimited 2019 concert season entry at participating venues including North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Kesha and Macklemore shown performing here at the venue earlier this year).

Live Nation, the global live-entertainment behemoth, has officially unveiled its debut Live Nation Lawn Pass for music fans looking to score discounted access to the company's entire summer concert season.

The exclusive passes, which go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PST, will only be available through Dec. 18 (or while supplies last) and provide unlimited lawn admission to the 2019 summer concert season (even sold-out shows) at 29 participating Live Nation venues -- including North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly Mattress Firm Amphitheatre) in Chula Vista.

The Live Nation Lawn Pass for the 20,000-plus-capacity venue is currently listed on lawnpass.livenation.com at $299 (plus service fees), and ships on Feb. 1, 2019.

At the time of this article's publication, two shows are currently listed for North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in 2019: Goo Goo Dolls and Train on June 14, and Ozzy Osbourne on July 23. Many more are sure to follow.

According to a Live Nation press release, upon purchasing a lawn pass, "each fan will receive a custom laminate with their name and a unique barcode that serves as their ticket on show day. Once fans scan in, they are all set to dance the night away on the lawn." Photo ID will also be required for entry to each show.

The Live Nation Lawn Pass also comes with a few other perks: At every show, each pass-holder is entitled to one free venue lawn chair rental (based on availability), given Fast Lane Entry, and allowed to upgrade their ticket on show day (also based on availability) through the Live Nation app.

There are also a few other details as well: Lawn passes expire at the end of the 2019 concert season and do not include access to special events, third-party rentals or festivals (only shows sold on LiveNation.com are included).

Visit the official Live Nation website for more information.

Live Nation Lawn Pass participating amphitheaters

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)

BB&T Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta, GA)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Coral Sky Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Glen Helen Amphitheater (San Bernardino, CA)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

KeyBank Pavilion (Burgettstown, PA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (San Diego, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

The Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving, TX)

The XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

Toyota Amphitheater (Wheatland, CA)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

[Ed. note: Live Nation is an NBC sponsor]