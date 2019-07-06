Little Girl Celebrates Becoming Cancer-Free After Battling Stage Four Neuroblastoma

One little girl has a lot to celebrate. After battling stage four Neuroblastoma for 16 months, she became cancer-free in January.

Zoe Figueroa celebrated her last treatment last week, on her 8th birthday.

On Saturday night, Zoe’s friends and family came together to celebrate her life and bravery.

“I dreamed about this day and for it to finally be here is just a dream come true for our family,” said Sheena Figueroa, Zoe’s mom.

Sheena said Zoe was a given a 50 percent chance to live. She has gone through several surgeries and many aggressive treatments, but through it, all Sheena said Zoe has had a positive attitude and bright spirit.

Zoe decided to donate all of the presents she receives for her birthday to local hospitals and foundations that have helped her through her journey, like the Healing Little Heroes Foundation.

“That is so wonderful for an 8-year-old to be so mature to donate all her gifts to other kids at various hospitals,” said Dr. Justin Wu, a surgeon and member of Healing Little Heroes.

After a long night of dancing and celebrating, the Figueroa’s say they’re ready for a new normal.

Photo credit: NBC 7

“I’m so happy about Zoe turning eight, this was her dream come true, and she’s just happy of not having cancer anymore,” said younger brother Zayden.

As for Zoe, she just couldn’t wait to celebrate.

“I just wanna dance and eat cake,” Zoe said.