Lions, Tigers & Bears – in the Snow

Residents at the Lions, Tigers & Bears sanctuary near Alpine enjoyed the snowfall Tuesday

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Snow Day for Big Cat Sanctuary Outside San Diego

    Lions, tigers and bears – and snow? Residents of a wildlife sanctuary in San Diego’s East County frolicked in the winter weather Tuesday – and took a few photos for social media.

    Lions, Tigers & Bears – located at 24402 Martin Way in Alpine – posted photos on Facebook of its residents roaming the snow, including a bear and big cats. In one photo, a pair of big cats sought shelter in a cave, peering out as the snow fell.

    The rescue and educational facility, which sits on 93 acres, provides a safe haven for exotic rescued animals, including nine habitats home to big cats and bears. The facility, home to 19 species, includes a medical care center. The public can visit Lions, Tigers & Bears - by appointment only – on certain days of the week.

    Alpine and the mountain communities in San Diego’s East County were under a winter storm warning Tuesday. As of 10:30 a.m., at least five inches of snow had fallen on Palomar Mountain, Mount Laguna, and Julian, and three inches in Descanso.

    Frost, Rain &amp; Chilly Temps Whip San Diego CountyFrost, Rain & Chilly Temps Whip San Diego County

