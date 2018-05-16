School Bus Smashes Into Linda Vista Building

A school bus crashed into a building in Linda Vista Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

SDPD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) were called to the scene on 3003 Armstrong Street near the San Diego Center for Children and Kearny High School.

There were minor damages to the bus and the building, according to SDPD.

It is unclear if there were passengers on the bus at the time, but no patients were reported by SDPD and the rescue response was cancelled shortly after the accident.

No other information was given at this time.