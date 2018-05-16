School Bus Smashes Into Linda Vista Building - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

School Bus Smashes Into Linda Vista Building

No major injuries have been reported at this time, according to SDPD

By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    La Jolla UTC: Intentionally Designed for Wellness

    A school bus crashed into a building in Linda Vista Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    SDPD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) were called to the scene on 3003 Armstrong Street near the San Diego Center for Children and Kearny High School.

    There were minor damages to the bus and the building, according to SDPD.

    It is unclear if there were passengers on the bus at the time, but no patients were reported by SDPD and the rescue response was cancelled shortly after the accident.

    No other information was given at this time.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices