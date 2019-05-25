Rose Donuts in Linda Vista was reopened by the cousin of the previous owner -- a man who was killed in a home invasion. NBC 7's Mari Payton has more. (Published 50 minutes ago)

With the fate of a beloved donut shop in jeopardy after its owner was murdered, one family member stepped up to keep his cousin’s legacy alive in a special re-opening Saturday morning.

Rose Donuts, located on Linda Vista Road, was a hot spot for new and old customers alike coming together to pay tribute to a slain community member, promote kindness, and enjoy good food.

In April, the store’s previous owner, Randy Taing, was seriously beaten during a robbery in a Clairemont home. Days later, the San Diego Police Department confirmed Taing had died from his injuries.

“When it happened, we were just in shock and horrified that this could happen to such wonderful people, who are like the American dream,” said customer Marva Evans.

After the attack, a sign labeled “closed indefinitely” hung on the Linda Vista business Taing had ran for 25 years.

NBC 7's Dave Summers explains the tragedy that led to a months-long closure of the beloved donut shop. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Almost two months later, Taing’s cousin, Kenneth Chu, took up the mantle and reopened Rose Donuts to carry on his family’s legacy.

“It’s sad in a way, but at the same time, we want to give back to the community and let the community know we still exist,” Chu told NBC 7.

Chu said it was refreshing to see the outpouring support for his family’s donut shop.

“Today’s a crazy sort of day. Everybody’s so happy that they’re back, and so sad for everything that happened to them,” Evans said.

As the new owner, Chu renovated the inside of the shop with new furniture and equipment. He said he hopes to keep Rose Donuts open for another 25 years.

Taing’s wife was at the re-opening, welcoming and greeting longtime customers for the first time since her husband’s death.

The owner of Rose Donuts in Linda Vista has died following an attack inside his Clariemont home. NBC 7’s Dave Summers has more. (Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019)

“They’re really good at what they do,” said customer Cheryl Cataldo. She said the bacon maple donut was her favorite.

A GoFundMe page was created after the April home invasion to support Rose Donuts and the family behind it.

An update on the page, from Taing’s son, said part of the funds went toward funeral arrangements.

The investigation into the robbery and Taing’s murder is still ongoing, police confirmed. Officers have not yet caught the potential suspects involved.

Anyone with details on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.