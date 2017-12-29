For the first time in a decade, K Sandwiches – a staple of the Linda Vista community – did not sell its popular French loaves for Thanksgiving. The Vietnamese sandwich shop burned down in August, but the family who owns it is thankful for the ongoing support of the community and vows to rebuild. (Published Friday, Nov. 27, 2015)

A beloved Linda Vista sandwich shop destroyed in a 2015 fire will start fresh in the New Year, reopening after vowing to come back stronger than ever.

K Sandwiches, located at 7604 Linda Vista Rd., burned down in August 2015 when an oven malfunction sparked a fire. Everyone was able to get out safely but flames gutted the building. Officials declared it a total loss.

Since then, the owners -- the Tran sisters -- have been slowly but steadily rebuilding their small business. After the devastating fire more than two years ago, co-owner Jennifer Tran told NBC 7 her family was not giving up and would one day open up shop again.

This month, the sandwich shop posted a message on Facebook announcing it would reopen on Jan. 5, thanking patrons for their continued patience and support.

K Sandwiches first opened in 2006. The counter-service deli and market is known for its Vietnamese sandwiches, or "Banh Mi," made in every which way. Banh Mi is made with a Vietnamese baguette and typically boasts thinly sliced pickled carrots, cucumbers, cilantro chili peppers, pâté, mayonnaise and various meat fillings or tofu.

The eatery is also known for its spring rolls stuffed with shrimp, chicken, pork and its fresh-baked bread, from baguettes to croissants. The smoothie and boba menu is also a fan favorite.

Cheers to new beginnings for a small business.

