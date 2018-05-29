Images from a convenience store security camera may solve a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday in Lincoln Park.

The images shared by San Diego County Crime Stoppers Tuesday show a woman wearing a purple shirt, ripped jeans and black socks without shoes.

The woman is believed to be connected to the collision of a Mazda into a parked car on 47th Street around 4:50 a.m.

A 79-year-old man who was sleeping in the back seat of the Mazda was thrown forward into the front passenger seat.

Man on Life Support After Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for the driver in this Lincoln Park crash. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published Sunday, May 27, 2018)

He was hospitalized with head and neck injuries and is not expected to survive, according to Crime Stoppers.

A 39-year-old male passenger in the front seat suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Police are looking for the woman who was behind the wheel. She got out of the car and left the scene on foot, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect can call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7805 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.





