LimeBike paid nearly $9,300 in fees to retrieve 94 impounded bikes from the City of Coronado last Wednesday.

The City of Coronado has impounded 138 dockless bikes since March.

“They’re appearing all over town,” said Janine Zuniga, spokesperson for the Coronado City Manager’s Office. “And abandoned here and there.”

There is a $45 fee for every impounded bike plus $1 for every day stored.

No bike-sharing program has a permit to be allowed in the city.

There are 11 stores in Coronado that rent bikes, according to Zuniga.

“We want to support local businesses,” Zuniga said. “This hurts their business.”

The remaining 44 impounded bikes, as of last Friday, belong to different bike-sharing companies.

If the bike-sharing companies don’t pick up their impounded bikes in 90 days, the city will recycle them.