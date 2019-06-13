Likely Case of 'Swatting' Draws SWAT to Coronado Home

Authorities say a likely case of "swatting" led to a large law enforcement response at a home in Coronado Thursday.

The Coronado Police Department said a caller on a blocked number reported a shooting at a home on Balboa Avenue just after 9 p.m.

"Swatting" is a form of prank calling intended to draw police and first responders to someone's home when there is no emergency.

When police responded, the family was inside sound asleep. CPD says it took more than an hour for officers to make contact with the residents. As they waited, officers and San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies were staged around the property in SWAT gear.

At one point, agents even had their weapons drawn.

The commotion drew the attention of several neighbors, and many of them watched the activity unfold from their own property.

Once police made contact with the family, they confirmed no crime had been committed.

CPD says this is the second case of "swatting" they've dealt with.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.