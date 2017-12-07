'Like Driving Into Hell': Residents Describe Evacuating Lilac Fire

Bonsall resident Jerry Vasquez returned to his home amid the Lilac Fire to gather some belongings and his cat. He described the scene as he entered his neighborhood to NBC 7's Audra Stafford: "It looked very eerie, very dark and overcast. It's almost like driving into hell." (Published 42 minutes ago)

It happened in what felt like seconds.

A North County resident got a call from a friend late Thursday morning telling him the Lilac Fire had ignited near his home, near the intersection of Interstate 15 and state Route 76 near Fallbrook.

He got home just in the nick of time.

“We got here, and — you know, everything happens really fast,” the evacuee told NBC 7. “Next thing you know there Sheriff’s [deputies] are knocking on your door, like, 'Hey, you gotta go.'"

Chopper Video: Homes Burn in Bonsall

Aerial footage of the Lilac Fire showed at least a dozen homes burning in Bonsall Thursday afternoon. (Published 4 hours ago)

He grabbed a head lamp and a few other items before taking off.

Homeowner Jerry Vasquez was allowed to access his property just before the neighborhood was placed under a mandatory evacuation Thursday afternoon.

Deputies drove through neighborhoods announcing over a loudspeaker, “Mandatory evacuations, mandatory evacuations."

Lilac Fire Claims Homes in Bonsall

The Lilac Fire ripped through brush and consumed homes in Bonsall. NBC 7 reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

He grabbed important documents and his pet cat and took off. On his way out, he noticed three or four homes on fire.

“It's almost like driving into Hell,” Vasquez said. "It looked very eerie, very dark and overcast.”

Vasquez admits he was ill-prepared. He didn’t have anything boxed up and he didn’t have an emergency kit at the ready.

Lilac Fire Evacuees Head to Fallbrook High School

NBC 7's Rory Devine speaks with a Fallbrook High School student who describes the moment when students learned of the Lilac Fire and how their campus would be used as a shelter for evacuees. (Published 6 hours ago)

“It's very stressful, Vasquez said. “I mean, it's like you don't know if you're going to have a home to come home to anymore."

Officials said 20 structures were destroyed and several others were damaged Thursday, in a blaze that showed no signs of slowing.

Areal footage of a neighborhood near Fallbrook Thursday showed at least a dozen homes scorched to the ground.

Horses Flee Flames in Lilac Fire

As the Lilac Fire grew off SR-76 and I-I-15, horses on one property fled the flames. The troubling moments were caught live on NBC 7. (Published 6 hours ago)

Firefighters were opening the gates to residents’ homes in order to free trapped livestock and other large animals. Horses could be seen running in circles.

Fallbrook High School learned of the fire when smoke began to rise in the skies near their campus.

"It was pretty wild; we saw the smoke clouds, everyone was a little frazzled," A tutor with the school told NBC 7. "Students were all worried about their homes and their families."

The high school ended classes about an hour early Thursday. The school is being used as a temporary evacuation center and will be closed Friday as well.

A fire official told NBC 7 Thursday, in his 24-year career, he had never seen a fire move that quickly.

The fire started just after 10:30 a.m. as a 7 to 10 acre on the west side of I-15 and quickly spread west, prompting an evacuation at the Rancho Monserate Country Club in Bonsall. Within a few hours, the fire was reported to be 500 acres.

By Thursday evening, the fire had scorched 3,000 acres and had prompted an emergency declaration from California Gov. Jerry Brown.

As a woman was evacuating Thursday, she stopped and pointed back at her neighborhood, saying what was on most people’s minds: “I hope that I can see this stuff when I get back."