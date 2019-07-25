Lightning Strike Starts Vegetation Fire on Hot Springs Mountain

A lightning strike started a small vegetation fire near the top of Hot Springs Mountain in Warner Springs, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire was making water drops over the fire. Meanwhile, hand crews were having trouble gaining access to the flames.

The fire has a slow rate of spread and is burning heavy brush and timber just below the historic Hot Springs lookout, according to Cal Fire.

The fire sparked at around 3:45 p.m. and was estimated at one acre in size an hour later.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.