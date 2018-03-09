Lifeguards rescued a paraglider who was stuck on the cliffs at Torrey Pines State Beach for more than an hour Friday. (Published 3 hours ago)

Lifeguards worked for more than an hour Friday to rescue a paraglider who became stuck on the bluffs at Torrey Pines State Beach.

San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) crews were alerted to a glider down at Black’s Beach near the Torrey Pines Gliderport at about 12:45 p.m. Friday. It was unclear what caused the glider to become stuck on the cliff.

SDFD said crews quickily made contact with the glider and worked their way down the mountainside to reach the man stuck about half-way down the cliffs at about 1:15 p.m.

It was not clear if the glider was injured.

Glider Stuck on Cliffs Above Black's Beach

NBC 7 News Chopper footage showed the glider wedged between a crevice and clinging to the cliff’s wall. A red and blue paraglide was draped over the cliff below the man.

More than an hour after the rescue began, the glider was placed into a safety harness and hoisted into a rescue helicopter.

He was transported to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center in unknown condition.

No other information was available.

