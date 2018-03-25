Lifeguards Searching for Missing Swimmer in La Jolla Cove - NBC 7 San Diego
Lifeguards Searching for Missing Swimmer in La Jolla Cove

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 11:58 PM PDT on Mar 24, 2018 | Updated 31 minutes ago

    San Diego lifeguards are searching for a missing swimmer in La Jolla Cove on Saturday night after a report of a man screaming in the water.

    The call for help came in around 10:45 a.m. after a bystander heard the man's calls for help below La Jolla Cove.

    Lifeguards rushed to the scene where they also heard the man's calls for help but have yet to locate him.

    No other information was available.

