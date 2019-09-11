Lifeguards Investigate Washed-Up Boat in Ocean Beach

A small boat washed onto the bluffs in Ocean Beach Wednesday morning.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards were investigating the panga that was found on the shore near Santa Cruz Avenue just after 5 a.m.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was on board the boat when it washed up.
A witness told NBC 7 he noticed shoes nearby and footprints on the shore that lead him to believe people were aboard.
No other information was available.
