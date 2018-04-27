Underground Transformer Blows in Liberty Station

An underground transformer blew Friday in Liberty Station, moving the sewer cover and pushing smoke into the air.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called to 2230 Truxtun Road just before 2 p.m.

A temporary shelter in place was issued for Explorer Elementary School, High Tech High and the school at The Rock Church.

A power outage was reported at 1:33 p.m. affecting 1200 customers in Point Loma, according to the SDG&E website.

SDFD spokesperson Jose Ysea told NBC 7 the power outage could last several hours.

A nearby shopping center was without power due to the loss of the transformer.



No one was injured, Ysea said.

The neighborhood is west of San Diego International Airport and north of Harbor Drive.



