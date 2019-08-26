Lethal Force Expert Not Surprised by Deadly El Cerrito OIS

A retired SWAT commander told NBC 7's Danny Freeman that the public often doesn't understand the threats that lead officers to use deadly force. (Published 4 hours ago)

A retired SWAT commander told NBC 7 the public often doesn't understand the threats that lead officers to use deadly force, and said he wasn't surprised SDPD officers used deadly force while responding to a call in El Cerrito over the weekend.

Dennis Carolino, 52, was shot and killed was shot by a San Diego Police Department officer Saturday night. His family says he was suffering from a violent mental illness episode.

Police said Carolino's 70-year-old aunt called for help after he threw a brick at her chest and head.

Two officers confronted Carolino in his backyard. Police said he moved toward the officers while swinging a shovel and refused orders to drop the weapon. As he advanced, one officer used a taser and the other used his service weapon.

“I think people do not realize how many times a police officer would be fully justified to use lethal force and they don't,” retired SDPD SWAT commander and lethal force instructor Ray Shay said. “I just think there's a shortage of the general public understanding what is involved in an officer involved shooting.”

Shay, with a shovel in his hands, acted out his own version of the events leading up to the shooting in an effort to show how dangerous a shovel can be.

“If I'm running [with a shovel] how many steps do you give [me] to get towards you?” Shay said. “Each person makes their own decision to the threat to themselves, because you can have two officers at a scene and only one officer fires.”

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, in nearly a quarter of officer-involved shootings from 1993 to 2017, less lethal methods like K-9s or tasers were used before the actual shootings happened.

The DA’s Office is reviewing the Carolino case as it does with all officer-involved shootings. The shooting comes exactly a week after Governor Gavin Newsom signed new use of force guidelines into law which go into effect in January.