On Sunday, a little boy who runs a lemonade caught the attention of San Diego's motorcycle community and partnered with an unexpected supporter: Bay Ho’s Harley-Davidson dealership.

The dealership reached out to help Dylan Rodrigues, 9, continue his mission to help raise money for his 6-year-old buddy Kalel Hamilton.

His little buddy Kal is going through stem cell transplants for Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder with no cure that causes muscle degeneration and weakness. The boys grew up together in San Diego before Kalel moved to northern California.

“The money I am raising right now is to help for his treatments -- they are $10,000 each,” Dylan said.

OB Boy Donates Lemonade Proceeds to Pal Fighting Muscular Dystrophy

The boy told NBC 7's Omari Fleming that he's helping his buddy because "it just feels nice to do it." (Published Monday, June 24, 2019)

Batta Fulkerson Law Group and San Diego Harley-Davidson put on a charity stunt show and slow race featuring vendor Dylan’s lemonade stand.

“That is going to be a future Congressman or President right there. He already has it in his heart to do the right thing,” ‘Ice Man 300’ said.

You can find Dylan’s lemonade stand on Wednesdays in Ocean Beach. There is no set price for a cup, but a donation is requested.

Kalel’s parents have grown the #FlexForKal hashtag on social media and set up a public donation page.

In the past, Dylan has used his lemonade stand profits to buy backpacks for the homeless and help provide gifts for Syrian refugees.