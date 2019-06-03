A neighborhood is on alert after Lemon Grove residents say a man performed lewd acts while recording girls playing across the street. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Parents in Lemon Grove are worried after the deputies investigate several reports of a suspicious man near San Miguel Elementary School.

On Saturday night, deputies say they investigated a man acting strangely near a fast food restaurant on Broadway, one mile away from the school.

There were no arrests.

On May 25, a resident of Mercury Avenue saw a man using a phone and committing a lewd act while girls were plaing in a yard across the street.

One woman whose home is located across the street from the school said she saw a strange man in her garden two weeks ago.

"I was picking some weeds when I turned around he had his hand in his pants," the woman told NBC 7. She asked us not to identify her by name.

Deputies said they are investigating the reports of a suspicious person near the school but have not released information linking the three incidents to the same man.

San Miguel Elementary is part of the Lemon Grove School District and serves families from State Route 94 to Mount Vernon Street.