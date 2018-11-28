Man Shot Outside Lemon Grove Bank

A man was shot outside a bank in Lemon Grove on Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened at about noon near an ATM outside the Union Bank on Lemon Grove Avenue, south of Broadway, according to an SDSO spokesperson.

Deputies were initially called to respond to a robbery at the bank's address.

The nature surrounding the shooting was unclear but a Heartland Fire Department spokesperson said crews transported a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was being taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in unknown condition.

SDSO said a suspect has not been located.

No other information was available.

