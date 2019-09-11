Supporters Want Sales Tax Increase in Lemon Grove on 2020 Ballot - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Supporters Want Sales Tax Increase in Lemon Grove on 2020 Ballot

By Omari Fleming

Published Sep 11, 2019 at 10:37 PM | Updated at 11:16 PM PDT on Sep 11, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Supporters Want Sales Tax Increase in Lemon Grove on 2020 Ballot

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, so some people in Lemon Grove voters are going door-to-door to push a sales tax increase they say will help dig the city out of financial trouble.

    Firefighter Zach Loftis is among the firefighters and supporters who have been going door-to-door in a petition drive to get the three-quarter-cent sales tax increase on the March 2020 ballot.

    The sales tax would jump from 7.75 to 8.5 percent and is expected to raise about $3 million a year for the general fund.

    That money could be used for keeping the city clean, law enforcement and for a new engine and other repairs for the fire department, supporters say.

    “We have self-contained breathing apparatuses that we’ve been using past 15 years and a lot of those need to be replaced,” said Loftis.

    Lemon Grove has struggled financially for years. Reports indicate the city faces $400,000 deficit in 2020, which is one reason why resident Yadira Altamirano helped draft a measure that calls for annual city audits.

    “This can help us maintain our independence and maintain our city so that we can have a better future for our children,” Altamirano said.

    But Grove Grinder owner Sharon Jones says city hall needs to cook up a new proposal rather than more taxes.

    “If they watch what they're spending and take care of what they need to take care of, we'll be fine,” Jones said.

    City leaders have reportedly voiced their support for the plan.

    The next petition drive is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, in the Sprouts parking lot.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices