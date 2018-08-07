Some longtime Lemon Grove residents believe their community should no longer be a city. NBC 7 Audra Stafford reports.

Residents in Lemon Grove consider having the city disincorporated after years of financial burden.

The city was established in 1977 and without major tourist attractions or a large economy, Lemon Grove faces tough financial decisions in order to keep its residents safe.

“As we move forward with budgetary shortfalls, we are really going to have to take a look at what we can and cannot cut,” said Mayor of Lemon Grove Racquel Vasquez.

The city outsourced its police to the Sheriff’s Department and cut funding for other services altogether.

Lemon Grove City Council voted against increasing its sales tax in July. That would’ve added almost two million dollars to the city’s yearly general fund.

If the city were to disincorporate, the county would take on its financial and other responsibilities.

This means the entire city government would be shut down, having residents follow county leadership.

"I'm in favor of dissolving the corporation and holding those accountable that have bankrupted this city,” said resident Jay Cochrane.

The city manager said the office is not considering disincorporating right now. Although in July, Vasquez said the city might soon have to.

"I don't like the idea, but if that's what we have to do, that's what we have to do,” said resident Brenda Hammond. “We'll still be Lemon Grove, we'll still be the people here, and the businesses and everything.”

The issue was also brought up in 2010 but the city decided against it.

Only 17 cities have ever disincorporated in the state’s entire history.