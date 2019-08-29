Man Arrested 2 Years After Fatal Home Invasion in Lemon Grove

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke with an uncle who was angry and frustrated over the violence thrust upon his family. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017)

A San Diego man is in custody facing multiple criminal charges including first-degree murder for a home invasion in Lemon Grove two years ago that led to a teenager's death.

Derrick Harris, 15, was shot and killed when he and another man entered a home on Edding Drive on Feb. 7, 2017.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide investigators said the homeowner used one of the intruders' guns to shoot Harris in the torso, killing him. The homeowner's son was also injured in the shooting.

At the time, investigators said Harris and a second suspect targeted the home.

“The suspects intentionally came to this home but we don't believe the victims knew the suspects," SDSO Homicide Detective Kenn Nelson said at the time of the home invasion.

Multiple home security cameras in the area, including a door bell camera, appeared to show that a second suspect fled in a car parked near the house.

On August 21, the Fugitive Task Force arrested Joshua Story, 26, of San Diego on multiple felony charges.

While in custody, Story was arrested Wednesday on first-degree murder for his role in the 2017 crime, officials said.

He's scheduled for his first appearance in court on Friday.