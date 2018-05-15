A local political leader is being sued for allegedly attacking a man with a beer bottle, breaking his bones and biting him.

The lawsuit against Lemon Grove Councilman David Arambula and the City of Lemon Grove was filed late last Friday.

David Arambula goes about his duties for now without any kind of restrictions but the details of his alleged attack on Chris Willaims outlined in these court documents are bizarre and the photos of the injuries are graphic.

Court records indicate he had a severe cut above his eye, a broken rib and bite marks on his wrist and arms.

Williams claims Arambula hit him with a beer bottle, bit, kicked, punched and choked him during an altercation last July.

In the suit, Williams says the councilman invited him to his home to discuss permission to operate a medical marijuana dispensary at various locations.

Through the court filing, Williams indicated the meeting broke up after Arambula began drinking and eventually took off his clothes to go skinny-dipping.

According to court documents, an unidentified woman on the pool deck was egging him on.

As Williams was leaving, the plaintiff says Arambula attacked him from behind.

Councilman Arambula turned down an opportunity to be interviewed but did respond by email.

"I can't comment on a lawsuit I have yet to see," Arambula wrote.

The city of Lemon Grove is also a named defendant in the lawsuit. Williams claims city administrators were aware Arambula could be physically violent and conducted city business outside City Hall but did nothing about it.

Williams' attorney says law enforcement was made aware of the incident but his client did not press charges, fearing it might ruin his opportunity to do business in Lemon Grove.